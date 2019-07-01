Rays' Tommy Pham: Receives Monday off

Pham is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With Pham getting his first day off since June 8, Avisail Garcia will check in for him in the outfield, paving the way for two-way player Brendan McKay to pick up his first start at designated hitter. Pham has gone 4-for-24 with 10 strikeouts over his last five games, but he's at least left the yard on two of those hits.