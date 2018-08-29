Rays' Tommy Pham: Records three hits in win

Pham went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday in the Rays' 9-5 win over the Braves.

Pham dislocated his ring finger last week and missed three games as a result, but he's shown no rust since rejoining the lineup Saturday. While starting each of the Rays' last three contests, the 30-year-old has gone 6-for-14 with a home run, two RBI and four runs. Injuries have thus far stunted Pham's tenure with the Rays, but now that the health issues seem to be behind him, he should handle a full-time role in the outfield for the rest of the season.