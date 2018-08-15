Rays' Tommy Pham: Rehab assignment coming

Pham (foot) is currently with the team in New York and will soon begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Hudson Valley, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "There's no urgency [for him to return]," said manager Kevin Cash. "We want to make sure he's 100 percent healthy. I know he's going in the right direction. But when you fracture a bone, it takes some time to heal."

The outfielder appears to be making steady progress from the fractured foot he suffered Aug. 2 against the Angels. The Rays seem intent on being patient with Pham's recovery, which currently has a murky timeline. How he responds once he's back in action will likely serve as a good indicator of how probable it is he remains out for all of August as originally projected.