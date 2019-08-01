Rays' Tommy Pham: Rejoins lineup

Pham (hand) is starting in left field and hitting second Thursday against the Red Sox.

Pham has been cleared to rejoin the lineup after missing the past two games with a sprained hand. The outfielder, who is slashing .234/.338/.422 with three homers and four stolen bases since the All-Star break (16 games), will face righty Andrew Cashner in his first game back.

More News
Our Latest Stories