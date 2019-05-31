Rays' Tommy Pham: Remains out Friday

Pham (lower leg) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Twins, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Pham exited Thursday's game due to a right lower leg cramp, and although X-rays later came back negative he'll take a day to recover Friday. Guillermo Heredia will start in right field, shifting Austin Meadows to left field.

