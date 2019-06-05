Rays' Tommy Pham: Remains out Wednesday

Pham (lower leg) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Pham is set to miss a fifth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a lower right leg injury. He'll likely be available off the bench once again, and the hope is that he'll be ready to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale. Austin Meadows is starting in left field in his place, with Brandon Lowe shifting to right field and Christian Arroyo starting at the keystone.