Rays' Tommy Pham: Resting for front end of doubleheader
Pham is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Even though Wednesday's postponement effectively provided Pham with a day of rest, he'll still check out of the lineup for the first game of the twin bill before likely re-entering the starting nine for the nightcap. Pham is only batting .240 through 12 games in July, but he's at least chipped in two home runs, three steals, seven RBI and six runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
With the All-Star break behind us, the window for recovery is closing for a number of big-name...