Rays' Tommy Pham: Resting for front end of doubleheader

Pham is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Even though Wednesday's postponement effectively provided Pham with a day of rest, he'll still check out of the lineup for the first game of the twin bill before likely re-entering the starting nine for the nightcap. Pham is only batting .240 through 12 games in July, but he's at least chipped in two home runs, three steals, seven RBI and six runs.