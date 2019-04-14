Rays' Tommy Pham: Resting in series finale

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham checks out of the lineup for the first time all season after posting a stellar .403 on-base average through the Rays' first 15 games. He'll sit out in favor of Avisail Garcia, who will start in right field and bat cleanup.

More News
Our Latest Stories