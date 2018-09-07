Rays' Tommy Pham: Returns to lineup Friday

Pham (groin) will start in left field and bat cleanup against Baltimore on Friday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Pham is back in the starting lineup after missing Wednesday's game due to a groin injury he suffered Tuesday. It doesn't appear as though this issue will limit the outfielder moving forward, as manager Kevin Cash anticipated him returning to the field without any limitations following Thursday's scheduled off day.

