Rays' Tommy Pham: Rips three-bagger in win

Pham went 1-for-4 with a two-run triple and a walk in a win over the Royals on Monday.

Pham's second three-bagger of the season plated a pair of runs in the second inning, giving him 10 RBI for April. The 31-year-old outfielder has a modest seven extra-base hits over 125 plate appearances, but he's generated an impressive .294/.416/.461 line thus far while posting a career-best 16.8 walk rate and 81.4 percent contact rate.