Rays' Tommy Pham: Scores twice in win

Pham went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Pham was also caught stealing in the fourth inning. He's stolen six bases on nine attempts this year. Pham is hitting .284 with five homers, 18 RBI and 17 runs scored in 39 games.

