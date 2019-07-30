Rays' Tommy Pham: Scratched from lineup

Pham was scratched from the lineup Tuesday in Boston due to a lingering hand issue, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with a sprained right hand. He appeared to be ready to go following Monday's off day, but he'll wind up sitting for at least one game. Austin Meadows moves out to left field in his absence, with Nate Lowe serving as the designated hitter.