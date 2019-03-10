Rays' Tommy Pham: Shoulder still sore

Pham was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's spring game due to apparent shoulder soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has not been able to shake his shoulder injury, and it will cost him at least a couple more days of action. While it's a bit worrisome that the soreness continues, Pham could put the issue to rest if he is able to play the outfield by the end of the week as he anticipates. He is planning to return to game action Tuesday, but will serve as the designated hitter in that contest.