Rays' Tommy Pham: Singles, scores in return

Pham went 1-for-4 with a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

The veteran was limited to designated hitter duties after missing Friday's game with a flexor strain. Pham has now hit safely in seven straight games, including all six he's suited up for in September, and has laced four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) during that stretch.

