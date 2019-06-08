Rays' Tommy Pham: Sits for nightcap

Pham (wrist) is not in the lineup for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham left the day's first game after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch. X-rays revealed no serious injury, but he'll get the rest of the day to rest. Guillermo Heredia starts in left field.

More News
Our Latest Stories