Rays' Tommy Pham: Sitting out Friday

Pham (forearm) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pham was lifted from Thursday's game with right forearm tightness and will need at least another day before returning to action. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the 31-year-old has been battling the forearm issue for several days and could end up being limited to serving as the designated hitter for at least a week.