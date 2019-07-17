Rays' Tommy Pham: Situated on bench

Pham is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham, who is 6-for-25 (.240) with two home runs and two steals since the All-Star break, will take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's contest after starting the past 12 games. In his absence, Avisail Garcia is starting in the outfield while Nate Lowe is starting at DH.

