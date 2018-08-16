Rays' Tommy Pham: Slated for activation Thursday

Pham (foot) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Rays have been preaching patience with Pham, who has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a fractured foot. The outfielder apparently checked off all necessary boxes during his lone rehab appearance for short-season Hudson Valley on Wednesday, however, going 3-for-4 with a homer while patrolling left field. Pham, who is hitting .244/.332/.393 with 14 homers and 10 stolen bases through 100 games this season, should immediately slot back in as the team's everyday left fielder. Jake Faria was optioned to Triple-A Durham to clear a roster spot for Pham.