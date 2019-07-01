Rays' Tommy Pham: Slugs 13th round tripper in win
Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Rangers on Sunday.
The fifth-inning blast was the only bright spot on the day for Pham, who struck out on his three other at-bats. In fact, the homer was the only proverbial oasis in the desert during the three-game weekend set overall, as Pham otherwise went 0-for-11 with seven total whiffs versus Rangers pitching. The swing-and-miss fest capped a 25-strikeout month for Pham, his highest total in any full month this season.
