Rays' Tommy Pham: Slugs 16th homer

Pham went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

His fourth-inning shot off David Price got the Rays on the board after they'd fallen into an early 2-0 hole. Pham has been having a sluggish July, hitting .221 (17-for-77) through 19 games, but on the year he still carries a solid .271/.371/.457 slash line with 16 homers, 11 steals, 45 RBI and 47 runs.