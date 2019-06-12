Rays' Tommy Pham: Slugs homer in loss

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Pham uncorked a mammoth 458-foot shot to left center to open the scoring in the first, his first round tripper since May 25. The veteran outfielder has been mired in a slump thus far in June, however, as the Tuesday's blast was only his second hit over six games during the month. The 2-for-21 tally thus far over that stretch has served to quickly drop his average 19 points, but perhaps the long ball will serve as a launching pad for a resurgence at the plate.