Rays' Tommy Pham: Slugs homer in win

Pham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs overall in a win over the Angels on Sunday.

Pham's 419-foot blast in the fifth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and helped extend his on-base streak to eight games. The hard-hitting outfielder has significantly picked up the pace after opening June with a 1-for-17 tally over his first five games of the month, as he's subsequently posted four multi-hit efforts and swatted a pair of homers over the last six contests.