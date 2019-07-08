Rays' Tommy Pham: Slugs pair of two-baggers

Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Pham opened the scoring with a first-inning double that plated Travis d'Arnaud, and he added another two-bagger later in the game for his second and third extra-base hits of July. The veteran outfielder finished the first half by hitting safely in four of his last six games, although he was 0-for-11 with five strikeouts in the two contests during that span in which he failed to reach safely.