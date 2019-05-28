Rays' Tommy Pham: Solid contact all afternoon

Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Pham continued his late-May dominance at the plate in the Memorial Day win, extending his on-base streak to 14 games in the process. The hard-hitting outfielder has three multi-hit efforts in the last five contests as well and now sports a .294/.403/.479 line on the season (231 plate appearances).