Rays' Tommy Pham: Solid start to season

Pham went 2-for-4 in a season-opening loss to the Astros on Thursday.

Pham demonstrated his hot bat carried over from spring with a two-hit effort to help break the seal on a new season. The veteran outfielder hit second in the order, a spot that could prove fruitful if leadoff man Austin Meadows, who opened the season with a solo home run, becomes a constant presence on the bases.

More News
Our Latest Stories