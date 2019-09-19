Rays' Tommy Pham: Spectacular night in win

Pham went 5-for-6 with a two-run double, another two-bagger, a stolen base and three runs in an extra-innings win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

A day after a report that he was being notably compromised by hand and elbow injuries down the stretch run, Pham exploded for a career-high hit tally that also tied a franchise single-game record. While the veteran's home-run drought turns one month old Thursday, he now has six doubles in September, which has helped him to a solid eight RBI over his 14 games of the month.