Rays' Tommy Pham: Starting for second straight day

Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Friday's split-squad game against the Tigers, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Friday's contest will mark the third straight game Pham has appeared in, and the first time he has seen action on consecutive days in just over a week. He's not expected to play the field until sometime next week, but he is on pace to be available for Opening Day. What type of role he opens the season in will depend on how much work he can get in in the outfield over the final couple weeks of the exhibition season.