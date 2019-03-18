Rays' Tommy Pham: Starting in outfield

Pham (shoulder) will start in left field and hit second in Monday's spring game against the Pirates, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Pham was limited to DH duty for most of the last couple weeks because of a sore shoulder, but he is ready to resume playing the outfield, which is an indication he has all but put his injury behind him. He will have just over a week of spring games to get his legs back under him in the outfield, which should be plenty of time to get to 100 percent by Opening Day.

