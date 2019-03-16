Rays' Tommy Pham: Starting third straight contest

Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Pham will continue serving as the designated hitter, but he will be in the lineup for the third straight day, a sign he is moving past his shoulder injury. Pham, who went 2-for-3 in Friday's exhibition contest, will hit second in the Rays' batting order in Saturday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...