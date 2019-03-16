Rays' Tommy Pham: Starting third straight contest
Pham (shoulder) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Twins, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Pham will continue serving as the designated hitter, but he will be in the lineup for the third straight day, a sign he is moving past his shoulder injury. Pham, who went 2-for-3 in Friday's exhibition contest, will hit second in the Rays' batting order in Saturday's game.
