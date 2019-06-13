Rays' Tommy Pham: Stays hot in loss
Pham went 3-for-5 in a loss to the Athletics on Wednesday.
Although the three times Pham reached safely all occurred courtesy of singles, the fact the outfielder posted a multi-hit effort of any kind was a welcome sight. The 31-year-old had been mired in a 2-for-21 slump in June prior to Wednesday's game, although that did include a solo home run Pham had slugged in Tuesday's contest. The three-hit night only served to push his monthly average to .192, but it at least jump-started the process of reversing the 19-point tumble his season figure had already taken since the calendar flipped.
