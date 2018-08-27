Rays' Tommy Pham: Stays hot in win

Pham went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

A day after a successful return from a two-game absence due to an injured ring finger, Pham further corroborated that his swing is in fine shape with his third multi-hit effort in a Rays uniform. He's now hit in three straight games overall, and he certainly has the talent to serve as a productive source of offense if he can avoid further encounters with the injury bug.