Rays' Tommy Pham: Steals base in win

Pham went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in the Rays' 8-2 victory over the Indians on Sunday.

Pham has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is slashing .375/.432/.575 at the plate over that same span. The 31-year-old outfielder has hit his stride at the perfect time of year while the Rays are in the thick of a neck-and-neck wild card race. He should continue to roll as the ballclub is at home in a three-game series against a favorable opponent in the Orioles.