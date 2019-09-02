Rays' Tommy Pham: Steals base in win
Pham went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in the Rays' 8-2 victory over the Indians on Sunday.
Pham has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games and is slashing .375/.432/.575 at the plate over that same span. The 31-year-old outfielder has hit his stride at the perfect time of year while the Rays are in the thick of a neck-and-neck wild card race. He should continue to roll as the ballclub is at home in a three-game series against a favorable opponent in the Orioles.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...