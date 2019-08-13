Rays' Tommy Pham: Still bothered by hand

Pham isn't playing Monday against the Padres due to a lingering hand injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has been dealing with a sore right hand, and the team is waiting to hear from doctors to determine whether he should continue playing through the pain. Skipper Kevin Cash noted that Pham will likely have to manage his hand injury over the next couple weeks.

