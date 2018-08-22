Rays' Tommy Pham: Suffers dislocated finger

Pham sustained a dislocated right ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Royals, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

Pham went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI prior to exiting the game. The 30-year-old underwent X-rays -- which came back negative -- and the Rays are currently classifying him as day-to-day. That designation certainly seems fairly optimistic, but at least seems to signify that a move to the disabled list may not be imminent.