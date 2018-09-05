Rays' Tommy Pham: Suffers groin injury

Pham exited during the ninth inning of Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays with a groin injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham served as designated hitter Tuesday and left the game after beating out an infield single. Manager Kevin Cash indicated the 30-year-old will likely be out of the lineup Wednesday in order to fully utilize Thursday's scheduled off day, but hopes to be ready for the weekend series against Baltimore.