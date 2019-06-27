Rays' Tommy Pham: Swats 12th homer
Pham went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.
Pham hit a solo shot off Jake Odorizzi in the sixth inning to tie the game, 3-3, but unfortunately the Rays came up short. The 31-year-old has been nothing but a dominant force batting second for Tampa Bay this season. Overall, he's slashing .294/.398/.480 with 12 home runs, 37 runs scored and 34 RBI.
