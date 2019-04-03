Rays' Tommy Pham: Swipes another bag
Pham went 0-for-3 with a walk and stolen base Tuesday against the Rockies.
Pham didn't have a stellar night at the plate, but drew his third walk of the season and also stole his third base. While he's yet to homer, Pham has found other ways to make a positive fantasy impact early on.
