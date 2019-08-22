Rays' Tommy Pham: Swipes pair of bags

Pham led off in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run.

Pham did a good job of playing some small ball Wednesday, a departure for the slugger. It's been more bad than good at the plate for Pham thus far in August, as he's hit just .204 overall since the calendar flipped. However, seven (four doubles, three home runs) of the veteran's 11 hits have notably gone for extra bases, and he's now recorded four stolen bases in as many attempts during the month as well.