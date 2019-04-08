Rays' Tommy Pham: Swipes two more bags

Pham went 1-for-3 with two steals and two runs in a 5-1 victory against the White Sox on Monday.

The 31-year-old hasn't showcased any power yet -- all 11 of his hits have been singles -- but he's 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts. Pham is 11-for-40 (.275) at the plate, and considering he's hit 20 homers in each of the last two years, owners should still expect the power to come.