Rays' Tommy Pham: Timely hitting in defeat

Pham went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a run in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Pham was largely the Rays offense on the night, opening the scoring with his timely fifth-inning hit. The success at the plate continued a modest but encouraging trend for Pham, who's erased a slow start to June by going 6-for-14 with a home run, three RBI and two runs over his last three games.