Rays' Tommy Pham: To return Wednesday

Pham (elbow) is expected to be back in the starting lineup Wednesday against Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham has been battling a flexor strain in his right elbow, and while he was able to take the field Saturday and Sunday, the Rays have elected to hold him out of Tuesday's series opener. Manager Kevin Cash stated that Pham will at least be able to slot in as the designated hitter Wednesday, though the hope is that he'll start in left field.