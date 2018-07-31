Rays' Tommy Pham: Traded to Tampa Bay
Pham was traded from the Cardinals to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for minor leaguers Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Tampa Bay will also receive international slot money. The deal may not have a large fantasy impact on Pham, as he swaps one tough park for another and one mediocre lineup for another. He'll likely take over as the everyday left fielder in Tampa.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Day off against Rockies•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Records two hits in doubleheader nightcap•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Scores three, drives in three against Cubs•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Grabs three hits•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Drives in two runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...