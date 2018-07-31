Rays' Tommy Pham: Traded to Tampa Bay

Pham was traded from the Cardinals to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for minor leaguers Justin Williams, Genesis Cabrera and Roel Ramirez, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

Tampa Bay will also receive international slot money. The deal may not have a large fantasy impact on Pham, as he swaps one tough park for another and one mediocre lineup for another. He'll likely take over as the everyday left fielder in Tampa.