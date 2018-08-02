Rays' Tommy Pham: Walks, scores in Rays debut
Pham went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Making his Rays debut at the cleanup spot, Pham was able to make modest contributions to the victory. The 30-year-old is expected to handle left field on any everyday basis, where he'll try to snap out of a current 3-for-26 slump that's encompassed his last eight games overall.
