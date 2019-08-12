Rays' Tommy Pham: Will have to 'manage' hand injury
Manager Kevin Cash said that the sore right hand that kept Pham out of the lineup in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners is "something [Pham is] going to have to manage" over the next few weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pham went 0-for-4 in his return to action in Sunday's 1-0 win, leaving him in a 5-for-30 tailspin at the dish since he initially injured the hand July 28. While Pham isn't on track to land on the injured list as a result of the issue, Cash could choose to give Pham more days off than usual, especially if the outfielder continues to struggle to make a consistent impact offensively over a prolonged period.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...