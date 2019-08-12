Rays' Tommy Pham: Will have to 'manage' hand injury

Manager Kevin Cash said that the sore right hand that kept Pham out of the lineup in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Mariners is "something [Pham is] going to have to manage" over the next few weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Pham went 0-for-4 in his return to action in Sunday's 1-0 win, leaving him in a 5-for-30 tailspin at the dish since he initially injured the hand July 28. While Pham isn't on track to land on the injured list as a result of the issue, Cash could choose to give Pham more days off than usual, especially if the outfielder continues to struggle to make a consistent impact offensively over a prolonged period.