Rays' Tommy Pham: Wins arbitration case
Pham will receive a $4.1 million salary in 2019 after winning his arbitration hearing, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Pham emerged victorious in his first arbitration hearing and will earn a $3.5 million raise from 2018 as a result. The outfielder, who was traded from the Cardinals to the Rays in July of 2018, wound up hitting a combined .275/.367/.464 with 21 homers and 15 stolen bases in 137 games between both stops.
