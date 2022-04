Romero is expected to throw multiple innings behind opener J.P. Feyereisen on Sunday against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Romero struggled in his MLB debut Tuesday against the Athletics, giving up three runs and walking five batters while recording just five outs. The Rays will hope for more from him this time around but won't rely on him as a conventional starter. The fact that he'll follow an opener means he won't have to last five innings to earn a win.