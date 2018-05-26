Rays' Tommy Romero: Heads to Rays

Romero was traded to the Rays from the Mariners on Friday as part of a multi-player deal, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Romero was the least-tenured asset in the four-player transaction, which also saw veterans Denard Span and Alex Colome unexpectedly head west to Seattle. The 20-year-old has been impressive for Low-A Clinton this season, posting a 3-3 record and 2.45 ERA over nine starts while compiling 54 strikeouts in 44 innings.