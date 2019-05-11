D'Arnaud was added to the Rays' roster Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

D'Arnaud was immediately added to the Rays' roster after being acquired by the club Friday. With fellow catchers Nick Ciuffo optioned in the corresponding move, Mike Zunino (quad) on the injured list, and Michael Perez (oblique) as well, d'Arnaud figures to get a chance to show what he can do right away.

