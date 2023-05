Kelley is scheduled to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kelley is operating as an opener for the second time this season, likely working an inning or two before giving way to Josh Fleming, who is expected to serve as the Rays' bulk reliever. In six innings with the big club this season, Kelley has allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters.