Kelley agreed to a minor league deal with the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

Kelley's contract includes an invitation to major-league spring training. The right-hander has struggled to a 7.13 ERA in 32 career MLB appearances, including a 6.08 ERA for the Brewers in 2022 over 23.2 innings of work in 18 games. He'll have an outside chance of making the Rays out of spring training with a strong showing in the Grapefruit League.